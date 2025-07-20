This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BookTok is taking over - not just on social media, but also on the big and small screen.

BookTok is one of the biggest and most-active communities on TikTok, with readers sharing their recommendations and reviews with fellow book enthusiasts in more than 60 million videos under the hashtag. Everything from romantasy, to crime thrillers and everything in between often go viral on the social media site, with BookTok influencers raking up millions of views.

TikTok is even credited with helping to revive the hobby of reading amongst Gen Z. The Publishers Association UK found that in a poll of over 2,000 16-25 year olds, more than half 59% said that BookTok or book influencers have helped them discover a passion for reading.

As a result, the hottest BookTok recommendations are slowly making their way to the screen, where even more people can access and enjoy the trending stories.

Here are some of the biggest and best TV shows and films inspired by BookTok that you can watch at home right now.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue was written by Casey McQuiston and released in 2019. The novel is an LGBT romance, telling the enemies-to-lovers story of fictional US first son Alex Claremont-Diaz and British royal family member Prince Henry.

The book became a huge hit on BookTok, with reader praising the representation of queer relationships. As a result of its popularity, a film adaptation of the story was released on Prime Video in summer 2023.

The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, with Nicholas Galitzine starring as Prince Henry. Other huge names on the cast include Uma Thurman as the first female US president Ellen Claremont and Stephen Fry as King James III. The film is available to stream as part of your Prime Video subscription.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder returns for a second series on BBC Three | BBC/Moonage Pictures

A television adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder was released in 2024. The series, which aired on BBC Three in the UK, was commissioned after Holly Jackson’s 2019 novel went viral on BookTok.

The story follows high-school student and true crime enthusiast Pip who investigates the murder of popular student Andie and the supposed suicide of the alleged perpetrator Sal. Believing that Sal was actually innocent, Pip goes about finding the identity of Andie real murderer.

The hit novel spawned a series of books in the Good Girl universe including Good Girl, Bad Blood (2020), As Good As Dead (2021), and Kill Joy (2021). The BBC announced in 2022 that it was adapting the story into a six-part series.

Good news for fans of the book is that the series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer or as part of your Netflix subscription. Even better news for fans is that a second series, based on the ‘Good Girl, Bad Blood’ novel, is on its way, with filming having just wrapped up.

It Ends With Us

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us

Colleen Hoover has become one of the biggest authors in the world after selling around 20 million novels worldwide, with partial thanks to her novels going viral on BookTok. The biggest hit from her back catalogue is the 2016 novel It Ends With Us.

The story follows florist Lily Bloom who is thrown into a passionate relationship with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. However, as the relationship progresses, she slowly starts to see more violent sides to Ryle, and she is faced with a huge decision when first love Atlas Corrigan re-enters her life. The novel deals with issues concerning domestic violence and emotionally abusive relationships.

The book was picked up for a now-infamous film adaptation starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The film was released in 2024 and was a box-office hit despite being overshadowed by the behind-the-scenes drama between Lively and Baldoni.

It Ends With Us is available to watch with you Sky Cinema package or NOW TV movie subscription. You can also rent or buy the title via Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Taylor Jenkins Reid is BookTok royalty with multiple books from the author going viral in the social media community. While The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo prepares to be adapted for the screen, we already have one Taylor Jenkins Reid story to devour in one binge session.

Daisy Jones & The Six is Reid’s Fleetwood Mac-inspired tale of a 1970s rock band reaching the height of their fame before personal issues and inter-band relationships cause their sudden break-up. The novel, which is written in interview format, was released in 2019 and a Prime Video series based on the book was released in 2023.

Starring Sam Claflin and Riley Keough, the 10-episode series was a hit with viewers and critics and picked up multiple nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.

You can watch the series now as part of your Prime Video subscription.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Steven (Sean Kaufman) , Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty | Erika Doss/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty has just returned for its third and final season on Prime Video, with fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the love triangle between Belly and brother Conrad and Jeremiah. The coming-of-age book trilogy was written by Jenny Han.

The first novel in the series follows Belly as she spends her summer with her friends and mother, alongside her mother’s best friend and her two sons. As a love triangle develops between Belly , Conrad and Jeremiah, the teen is pulled in different directions and fans of the story are known to either fall on the side of team Jeremiah or team Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s first two seasons are available to watch in full right now on Prime Video. The first two episodes of the third and final season were released on July 16, with episodes airing weekly from their on out.

We Were Liars

We Were Liars releases on Prime Video on June 18 | Jessie Redmond/ Prime Video

We Were Liars, written by E. Lockhart, was originally published in 2014 but experience a resurgence in popularity after going viral on BookTok years later. The story follows the wealthy Sinclair family, in particular Cadence.

Cadence suffers from amnesia following a mysterious incident on her family’s private island the previous summer, which she has no recollection of and no one will tell her about. Hoping to uncover the truth behind what happened last summer, Cadence begins to investigate alongside her cousins and friend Gat, whom she has spent all previous summers with.

Prime Video released an eight-part series based on the book in June 2025, with all episodes available to stream now as part of your subscription.

Shadow and Bone

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev as Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone trilogy is a go-to for BookTok fantasy readers. The story is set in Bardugo’s fictional Grishaverse world, with some characters crossing over to her other fantasy hits such as Six Of Crows and King of Scars.

Shadow and Bone follows orphan and cartographer Li who discovers she is a Grisha, which is a term given to those with magical abilities. Li soon realises she must used her newfound powers to help save her war-torn world.

Netflix picked up Shadow and Bone for a television adaptation in 2021. The show as a hit with viewers but Netflix took the decision to cancel the show after the second series. Despite this, all of Shadow and Bone’s 16 episodes are still available to watch as part of your Netflix subscription.