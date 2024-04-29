Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrated author CJ Sansom has died at the age of 71, his agent has confirmed.

The Edinburgh-born author, who died on Saturday (April 27), created the famous Shardlake series of historical mystery novels featuring the titular Matthew Shardlake. The novels have been popular with readers since the release of his debut novel Dissolution in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony Topping, Sansom's agent, said in a statement: “"It is with enormous sadness that we announce the death of CJ Sansom, a writer it has been our privilege to represent since publication of his first novel, Dissolution, more than twenty years ago. Chris was first introduced to the agency by another of our authors, herself a legend in crime fiction, PD James. Chris had sent some early chapters of Dissolution to PD James who picked up on his talent and posted the chapters to us. If I remember correctly she wrote a cover note saying something characteristically understated like “I think there might be something here…”, and she wasn’t wrong.” Sansom released six books in the series, with the latest, Tombland, published in 2018. His death comes only days before a Disney+ adaptation of the series starring Sean Bean, Arthur Hughes and Anthony Boyle titled Shardlake premieres on the platform.

Topping added: “It is an extraordinarily strange coincidence that Chris has died only a handful of days before a new generation of fans will meet Matthew Shardlake, Barak and Guy and co. for the first time through the Disney+ adaptation of Dissolution which is being released on Wednesday of this week. This is also a moment for which Chris’ established fans have been waiting a long time.

“Chris was so proud of all the work and determination that went into bringing the novels to our television screens, which I hope will bring an entirely new audience to the books and which will maybe also inspire some old fans to return to their favourite CJ Sansom novels. So long, Chris. We were lucky to know you.”

His editor and publisher, Maria Rejt, added: “An intensely private person, Chris wished from the very start only to be published quietly and without fanfare. But he always took immense pleasure in the public’s enthusiastic responses to his novels and worked tirelessly on each book, never wanting to disappoint a single reader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad