Harry Potter audiobook cast: Stars take up iconic roles such as Lord Voldemort and Albus Dumbledore - who is in the cast?
Succession star Matthew MacFadyen and House actor Hugh Laurie are among the A-listers set to lend their voice to the Harry Potter universe, with Audible recording and releasing brand-new audiobook productions of the JK Rowling stories.
Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, said: “Magic is coming alive as these brilliant actors lift iconic characters off the page and into our ears.
“Hearing these spellbinding performances in our state-of-the-art studios has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re overjoyed to share that fans of all ages can now mark their fall calendars for a truly breathtaking experience with Audible and Pottermore Publishing – one that promises to reignite the magic for longtime fans and captivate a whole new generation of listeners.”
Who is in the cast for new Harry Potter audiobooks?
Three young stars will be lending their voice to Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, including Arabella Stanton who will portray Hermione in the upcoming HBO TV adaptation. Frankie Treadaway will voice Harry, while Max Lester will voice Ron. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will take up the roles of older Harry, Ron and Hermione from book four onwards.
As for the supporting cast, some huge names have signed up to lend their voice so iconic character of the Harry Potter universe. This includes:
- Hugh Laurie as Professor Albus Dumbledore
- Matthew MacFadyen as Lord Voldemort
- Riz Ahmed as Professor Severus Snape
- Michelle Gomez as Professor Minerva McGonagall
- Cush Gumbo as The Narrator
When are the new Harry Potter audiobooks out?
The seven Harry Potter books will be release one-by-one from early November. The release dates are:
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone - November 4, 2025
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - December 16, 2025
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - January 13, 2026
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - February 10, 2026
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - March 10, 2026
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - April 14, 2026
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - May 12, 2026
