Harry Potter HBO series: Rivals star Katherine Parkinson join show - who is in the cast so far?
Rivals star Katherine Parkinson joins the show as Weasley matriarch Molly Weasley. Parkinson recently picked up a Bafta TV nomination for her role in the Disney+ series, in which she appeared as Lizzie Vereker.
Alongside Katherine, actor and musician Johnny Flynn has also been cast as Lucius Malfoy, the father of Harry’s school adversary Draco Malfoy. The Diary Of A Teenage Girl star Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley.
Harry Potter fans are excited for the new adaptation, which will see each book in the JK Rowling fantasy series faithfully adapted per season. The newly-revealed stars join previously announced cast members that include John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.
The three young actors taking up the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione were announced a few weeks ago, following in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Young stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton will lead the series.
Who has been cast in Harry Potter HBO series so far?
The HBO adaptation of JK Rowling novels may still be some way off hitting our screens, but there have been casting announcements in the past few months to give us an idea of how the show will look.
Here’s who has joined the cast so far:
- Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter
- Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley
- Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger
- John Lithgow as Dumbledore
- Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
- Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
- Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
- Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch
- Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell
- Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge
- Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy
- Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy
- Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley
- Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley
- Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley
We have no confirmation as of yet when the series will premiere. Filming commences this summer in the UK, meaning that it may be some time still until we see the world of Hogwarts on our screen.
