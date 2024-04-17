Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular rom-com author Sophie Kinsella has announced that she has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” brain cancer.

The author, who is best known for her Confessions of a Shopaholic series, took to social media to tell her fans and followers about her recent health update. In a statement, she said: “To my dear readers and followers, I’ve waited a long time to share with you a health update and I’ve been waiting for the strength to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the end of 2022 I was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer. I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to “our new normal”. I have been under the care of the excellent team at University College Hospital in London and have had successful surgery and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which is still ongoing. At the moment all is stable and I am feeling generally very well, though I get very tired and my memory is even worse than it was before!’”

Kinsella, who recently published her 12th standalone novel The Burnout, added: “‘I am so grateful to my family and close friends who have been an incredible support to me, and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me. I am also so grateful to my readers for your constant support.

“The wonderful response to The Burnout has really buoyed me up during a difficult time. To everyone who is suffering from cancer in any form I send love and best wishes, as well as to those who support them. It can feel very lonely and scary to have a tough diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say.”

In the caption of her post, Kinsella said that she had wanted “for a long time” to share her news with fans, but had been “waiting for the strength to do so”. She counts millions of fans across the world, having sold 40 million copies of her books and having her biggest hit Confessions of a Shopaholic created into a blockbuster in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad