The US author has become a TikTok star, with WHSmith naming her latest novel its Book of the Year 2022

US author Colleen Hoover has become a TikTok sensation in recent years.

The BookTok hashtag on the social media platform has had almost 70 billion views and has not only boosted Ms Hoover’s career, but also those of Taylor Jenkins Reid and Ali Hazelwood.

It has pushed book sales to record highs on both sides of the Atlantic, with UK sales rising 5% thanks to the viral trend, according to The UK Publishers Association.

Colleen Hoover’s latest novel ‘It Starts With Us’ is likely to build on this success yet further, with industry magazine The Bookseller reporting that not only has it secured the coveted WHSmith Book of the Year 2022 award but has also been one of the most pre-ordered titles to date.

So when can you get your hands on a copy - and what is it about? Here’s everything you need to know.

Colleen Hoover has benefited from the BookTok trend (image: PA)

Who is Colleen Hoover?

Colleen Hoover, 42, is an American author who has written 23 novels and novellas. A New York Times Bestseller, Ms Hoover’s works fall across several genres, including:

Young adult

Romance

Psychological thriller

While TikTok has greatly boosted her profile, the author was receiving plaudits before the social media platform was in widespread use.

In 2015, her novel ‘Confess’ won a Goodreads Choice Award for that year’s best romance novel. It has since been adapted into a series for Amazon Prime.

Hoover also won the same award in 2016 for ‘It Ends With Us’ and in 2017 for ‘Without Merit’.

In all, 11 of her works have featured on the New York Times’s vaunted bestseller list and she has sold around 20 million copies during her career. The latest to be picked up by the BookTok trend has been ‘Verity’.

Colleen Hoover has had billions of views on TikTok (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What is It Ends With Us about?

It Ends With Us is a romance novel about a young couple who live in the US city of Boston. Lily is a businessperson and Ryle Kincaid is the surgeon she falls in love with.

However, their relationship is not an easy one. So, when a former flame Atlas Corrigan comes back into her life, it throws everything into doubt.

Fans argue that the book is best read without knowing too much about the plot. So, NationalWorld will not be giving you too much more than that brief synopsis.

If you’re not a fan of reading, a movie version is understood to be in the pipeline. Given the novel has garnered 2.4 billion views on TikTok, you can expect the film will soon be on its way.

Booksellers will be expecting Colleen Hoover’s latest work to sell well (image: AFP/Getty Images)

When will It Starts With Us come out?

Fans have had to wait six years for the sequel to ‘It Ends With Us’. But it has finally arrived on bookshelves in hardback form.

The follow-up was released on Tuesday (18 October) and has already been named as WHSmith’s Book of the Year 2022. No release date has yet been given for the paperback version.

Spoilers below

If you have not read the first novel, you might want to stop reading now.

The plot of the sequel to It Ends With Us picks up where the first novel ends. Centred on Lily’s love interest Atlas, the story sees the pair reunited after she divorces Ryle.