Where are the best places to watch Bristol Balloon Fiesta in 2023?

Bristol's Balloon Fiesta will return this week - but where is the best place to watch?

The hugely popular hot air balloon festival will run fron Thursday (10 August) to Sunday (13 August). The organisers have announced the timings for all the events - including the highly anticipated mass ascents and night glow!

But if you are in Bristol for the festival, you might be wondering where the best spots for watching it is. Here's all you need to know:

Bristol Balloon Fiesta night glow. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Where is the best place to view the balloons?

The fiesta takes place at Ashton Court, just outside Bristol.

The Sky Lounge is a private enclosure that provides the “perfect space to enjoy the spectacle of the nightglow, the beauty of an early morning ascent and everything in between”.

It has access to a private bar, street food and private toilets.