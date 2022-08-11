A spectacular festival celebrating hot air balloons will take place in Bristol this weekend.
The sky above the city will be full of the aircrafts over the coming days.
Bristol Balloon Fiesta has been running since 1979 and is one of the largest events of its kind in Europe.
Most Popular
People from all over the world will bring their balloons to take part in the event.
If you are thinking of going, here’s all you need to know:
When is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?
The event starts on Thursday 11 August and runs until Sunday 14 August.
Mass ascents take place at 6am and 6pm, depending on the weather.
The festival began at noon today (11 August).
Where does it take place?
The Bristol Balloon Fiesta takes place at Ashton Court, an estate just outside Bristol.
If you are planning on attending, the full address is: Ashton Court, Bristol, BS41 9JN.
Do you need tickets?
It is a free event and you do not need tickets to attend the Bristol Balloon Fiesta.
Tickets are available for the Sky Lounge, which is a private enclosure to watch the mass ascents.
What is the flight times and line-up?
The mass ascents will take place at 6am and 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - as well as 6pm on Thursday.
A number of other events will also take place throughout the day.
Here is the full schedule:
Thursday
- 12pm - Fiesta opens
- 12.30pm - Tethered Balloons
- 12.30pm - Model Balloons
- 3pm - Inflation Race
- 4pm - Skydive
- 6pm - Mass Ascent in memory of Phil Dunnington
- 8.30pm - Model balloons miniature glow
- 9pm - Nightglow
Friday
- 6am - Mass Ascent
- 11.30am - Model Balloons
- 12pm - Model planes
- 1pm - Tethered Balloons
- 3.30pm - Inflation race
- 4pm - Skydive
- 6pm - Mass Ascent
Saturday
- 6am - Mass Ascent
- 10am - GWAAC helicopter tours
- 11.30am - Broke FMX
- 12pm - Model planes
- 1pm - Tethered Balloons
- 2pm - Inflation race
- 4pm - Skydive
- 5pm - Broke FMX
- 6pm - Mass Ascent
- 9pm - Nightglow
Sunday
- 6am - Mass Ascent
- 11am - Model planes
- 11.30am - Model Balloons
- 12,30pm - Broke FMX
- 1pm - Tethered Balloons
- 2pm - Inflation race
- 4pm - Skydive
- 5pm - Broke FMX
- 6pm - Mass Ascent
Is there parking?
If you are travelling to Ashton Court by car, there is parking available.
Directions to the car parks are signposted from all routes into the fiesta.
However, all car park tickets must be purchased in advance and are single entry only.
Tickets are non-refundable even in cases where the balloons do not fly.
Where is the best place to view the balloons?
The fiesta takes place at Ashton Court, just outside Bristol.
The Sky Lounge is a private enclosure that provides the “perfect space to enjoy the spectacle of the nightglow, the beauty of an early morning ascent and everything in between”.
It has access to a private bar, street food and private toilets.
The Sky Lounge also features picnicking and garden seating areas and access to Wi-Fi.