Bristol IntBalloon Fiesta has returned for 2022

A spectacular festival celebrating hot air balloons will take place in Bristol this weekend.

The sky above the city will be full of the aircrafts over the coming days.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta has been running since 1979 and is one of the largest events of its kind in Europe.

People from all over the world will bring their balloons to take part in the event.

If you are thinking of going, here’s all you need to know:

When is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The event starts on Thursday 11 August and runs until Sunday 14 August.

Mass ascents take place at 6am and 6pm, depending on the weather.

The festival began at noon today (11 August).

Where does it take place?

The Bristol Balloon Fiesta takes place at Ashton Court, an estate just outside Bristol.

If you are planning on attending, the full address is: Ashton Court, Bristol, BS41 9JN.

Do you need tickets?

It is a free event and you do not need tickets to attend the Bristol Balloon Fiesta.

Tickets are available for the Sky Lounge, which is a private enclosure to watch the mass ascents.

What is the flight times and line-up?

The mass ascents will take place at 6am and 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - as well as 6pm on Thursday.

A number of other events will also take place throughout the day.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday

12pm - Fiesta opens

12.30pm - Tethered Balloons

12.30pm - Model Balloons

3pm - Inflation Race

4pm - Skydive

6pm - Mass Ascent in memory of Phil Dunnington

8.30pm - Model balloons miniature glow

9pm - Nightglow

Friday

6am - Mass Ascent

11.30am - Model Balloons

12pm - Model planes

1pm - Tethered Balloons

3.30pm - Inflation race

4pm - Skydive

6pm - Mass Ascent

Saturday

6am - Mass Ascent

10am - GWAAC helicopter tours

11.30am - Broke FMX

12pm - Model planes

1pm - Tethered Balloons

2pm - Inflation race

4pm - Skydive

5pm - Broke FMX

6pm - Mass Ascent

9pm - Nightglow

Sunday

6am - Mass Ascent

11am - Model planes

11.30am - Model Balloons

12,30pm - Broke FMX

1pm - Tethered Balloons

2pm - Inflation race

4pm - Skydive

5pm - Broke FMX

6pm - Mass Ascent

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Is there parking?

If you are travelling to Ashton Court by car, there is parking available.

Directions to the car parks are signposted from all routes into the fiesta.

However, all car park tickets must be purchased in advance and are single entry only.

Tickets are non-refundable even in cases where the balloons do not fly.

Where is the best place to view the balloons?

The fiesta takes place at Ashton Court, just outside Bristol.

The Sky Lounge is a private enclosure that provides the “perfect space to enjoy the spectacle of the nightglow, the beauty of an early morning ascent and everything in between”.

It has access to a private bar, street food and private toilets.