British Citizenship Test: how to apply, what is citizenship and Life in the UK test explained
There are different ways to apply for British citizenship based on your circumstances
Being a British citizen gives you the right to live and work in the UK permanently, without any immigration restrictions. Part of the application is the ‘Life in the UK Test’, but there are many different ways to apply for British citizenship such as naturalisation. You can test yourself using the video at the bottom of the article.
So what is British citizenship, and what is on the ‘Life in the UK’ test? Here’s what you need to know.
Who qualifies for British citizenship?
Being a British citizen means you can live and work in the UK free of any immigration controls - and you can get a UK passport. You may be a British citizen depending on where and when you were born, and your parents’ circumstances when you were born.
Usually, you are a British citizen automatically if you were born in the UK. However, if you were born in the UK or a British colony before 1 January 1983, there are two exceptions for you being a British citizen if your father was either:
- a diplomat working for a foreign country
- an ‘enemy alien in occupation’ - this only applies to you if your father was in the Channel Islands during World War Two when you were born
If you were born in a British colony you’re a British citizen automatically if both of the following apply:
- you were a citizen of the UK and Colonies (CUKC) on 31 December 1982
- you had the ‘right of abode in the UK (this means you could live and work in the UK free of any immigration controls)
There’s one exception. You might not be a British citizen if you got a certificate to confirm that you’re registered as a ‘Citizen of the United Kingdom and Colonies (CUKC)’ under the ‘British Nationality (No 2) Act 1964’. However, for those born after 1983, there are different sets of rules. Generally speaking, if at least one of your parents was a British citizen or an Irish citizen living in the UK, you will be a British citizen. If you’re married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen you can apply as the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen and you must have lived in the UK for the last 3 years.
You’ll also need to have either:
- indefinite leave to remain (ILR)
- settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme
- Other ways to be eligible for citizenship looks at you have a British parent
- you have another type of British nationality
- you have a parent with British overseas territories citizenship
- you’re stateless
- you previously gave up (renounced) your citizenship
- other special circumstances apply
If you’re a commonwealth citizen, you may be eligible to apply for citizenship under the Windrush Scheme. You can also apply via naturalisation, where if you’ve lived in the UK for 5 years and have had one of these for 12 months:
- indefinite leave to remain in the UK
- ‘settled status’ (also known as ‘indefinite leave to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme’)
- indefinite leave to enter the UK (permission to move to the UK permanently from abroad)
You must also:
- be over 18
- prove you were in the UK exactly 5 years before the day the Home Office receives your application
- prove your knowledge of English, Welsh or Scottish Gaelic
- have passed the life in the UK test
- intend to continue living in the UK
- be of good character - read the naturalisation guidance
How can I get British citizenship and how much does it cost?
You need to have permission to live in the UK permanently, and it costs to apply. Usually, you pay £1,330 to apply for adult citizenship or £1,012 for children. If you’re applying for citizenship as an adult you’ll also have to pay:
- £50 to do the Life in the UK Test
- £19.20 to send your fingerprints and photo to the Home Office
- around £150 if you have to do an English test
The Citizens Advice Bureau has a guide on what to do if you’re applying for citizenship for a child. Depending on how you want to apply for British citizenship, there are different forms to fill out, such as the online form for naturalisation known as Form AN.
However, the main required information are usually:
- Proof of identity: This could be your passport, driving licence, birth certificate, Home Office travel document or even a credit card statement issued to you within the last six months
- Your biometric residence permit (if you have one)
- Evidence of your pass in the Life in the UK test
- Proof of at least a level of B1 in the English language in speaking, writing, listening and reading (unless exempt)
- The information which demonstrates that you were lawfully resident in the UK for the required time period
- Information relating to your periods of absence from the UK during your qualifying period
- Proof that you currently hold Indefinite Leave to Remain status
What is the ‘Life in the UK’ test?
Most people wanting British citizenship will need to pass the Life in the UK test, which costs £50 to sit. These tests were introduced in 2005 with the intention to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life. When you book the test, you will need:
- Your email address
- Payment details, eg debit or credit card
- An accepted form of ID
Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24 multiple-choice questions right, with a 75% pass rate needed. The tests last 45 minutes and are taken at an authorised test centre. The questions are about British customs, traditions, laws and the political system, such as:
Which flower is associated with England?
- Shamrock
- Rose
- Daffodil
- Thistle
Results will be found at the end of the test. Try and take the test below and see if you would pass!