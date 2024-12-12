Mom influencer is being investigated after followers reported her to Child Protective Services.

Hannah Hiatt, also known as ‘17 Diapers’ mom on TikTok, is being investigated after followers became concerned after she shared a video of her son. According to People The Ogden, Utah, Police Department confirms that "there is an open, active investigation into" TikTok creator Hannah Hiatt, who goes by @hannah_bhiatt on the platform.

The investigation was sparked, the department says, by a slew of reports made to Child Protective Services and to the police department itself following a video in which Hiatt's son James appears to flinch.

In the video - which has since been deleted by Hannah - her son James appears to briefly flinch and hide his face behind his hands when his father walks towards him.

Hannah Hiatt shared a video addressing the ‘flinching’ in which she said: “In the video that you guys are all freaking out about, they're just playing. They're always playing where they scare each other. ... that's what they're always doing."

She continued: “Nothing's going on. From the moment that my husband wakes up in the morning, to the second he goes to bed, he is only thinking about our children and our family and what's best for us.”

Who is Hannah Hiatt?

The mom influencer went viral after she shared how many dirty nappies were left laying around her house. Hannah collected 17 diapers from all over her home and the nickname ‘17 Diapers mom’ stuck.

She has also gone viral for controversial videos in which she refuses to pay $35 for a winter coat for her son and another video in which she doesn’t feed her son because he missed his naptime so gave him some of her pastry instead of a meal.

Hannah Hiatt is a nurse with over 450,000 followers on TikTok. She shares two young children with her partner.

