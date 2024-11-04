Singer Shanice spoke about her breast cancer diagnosis on Good Morning America.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Shanice, widely known for her 1991 hit ‘I Love Your Smile,’ has shared her recent breast cancer diagnosis. She opened up about her journey during an appearance on Good Morning America last week. The 51-year-old singer revealed that her diagnosis came after nearly a decade of avoiding mammograms, a decision rooted in a past health scare.

Eight years ago, Shanice’s doctors detected a lump in her breast, which was later identified as a benign cyst. Although the scare turned out to be harmless the anxiety from the experience led her to skip routine mammograms. But earlier this year Shanice discovered a lump in her breast that prompted her to undergo a long-delayed mammogram. This time, the results were more serious: she had breast cancer.

Initially doctors believed the cancer was at stage zero, confined within the milk ducts. Determined to tackle the disease aggressively, Shanice opted for a double mastectomy in May. However, during surgery doctors discovered the cancer had advanced to stage one. Shanice has since made a full recovery though she now reflects on how regular mammograms might have allowed for an earlier intervention.

Speaking to her fans, Shanice emphasised the importance of early detection, saying: “If you get checked early, you can beat this thing—put that fear aside, it’s not a death sentence.” The singer shared that she hopes her experience will motivate others to stay on top of their screenings.

“I wanted to come on the show to encourage women to keep smiling,” Shanice said. “And I got my smile back.”