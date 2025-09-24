Murder investigation launched after actor Daljit Sean Singh’s mum found dead at home

Pauline Crowther Ann, the mother of actor Daljit Sean Singh, was found dead at her home.

A murder investigation has been launched after Pauline Crowther Ann, the mother of Bollywood actor Daljit Sean Singh, was found dead at her home on July 20, she lived in the Lutyens neighbourhood in New Delhi. On August 3, Daljit Sean Singh shared a photograph of his mum on Instagram and simply wrote: “Mom,” for the caption.

In response to Daljit Sean Singh’s Instagram post, one fan wrote: “I feel your pain. Let us reminisce about the precious past..memorable. Respect 🙏,” whilst another said: “May her memory be a blessing.”

According to The Telegraph, “The 85-year-old’s death was put down to natural causes but an autopsy report has now indicated that she might have died of brain injuries.” Devesh Mahla, the deputy commissioner of police in New Delhi told The Telegraph that “We are investigating the cause of the death. If proven it’s a murder, we will proceed accordingly.”

The Times of India has reported that “She was believed to have died in a fall in her room, but the autopsy report released recently, suggested she was strangulated to death. Investigators plan to retrieve Ann’s mobile phone, which was taken to the US by her daughter as a keepsake. “The phone was taken before a murder case was registered," police sources explained. The cops have retried the phones of family members for forensic analysis.”

Who is Daljit Sean Singh?

Daljit Sean Singh is an actor and model who has 4,484 followers on Instagram. News 18 reported that “Daljit’s mother Pauline, born to a British father and Irish mother had fallen in love with and married Mohinderjit Singh in the '60s and Daljit Sean Singh was born on October 20, 1969. The marriage broke up in the 80s, leaving a young Daljit with a taste for alcohol and an even greater appetite for adventure and an itinerant life.”