Morrissey was due to perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on Friday September 20, but cancelled it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 6, Morrissey’s official Facebook shared further details of his world tour and wrote: “Morrissey’s world tour continues across Latin & South America, beginning October 31st in Mexico City.”

When this post was shared, fans reacted and one wrote: "Excellent, when do you announce the cancellation because someone on the airplane asked for a ham sandwich?” whilst another said: “The tour that he will eventually cancel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British music star Morrissey has now cancelled American shows over death threats after Charlie Kirk’s murder. On Morrissey’s official Facebook, a statement was posted which read: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled.

“We appreciate your understanding.”

Morrissey cancels shows over death threats after Charlie Kirk murder what has he said? British singer Morrissey performs during a concert at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, on November 22, 2018. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Following the statement, one fan wrote: “Probably because they serve delicious barbacoa tacos,” and another said: “Water is wet, the sky is blue, Moz cancels every other show on you.”

In response to the criticism, another fan said: “So glad I got to see him last fall. It was an epic show. Leave my man alone. Who would want to hurt a man like Moz? About as gentle as they come.”

The Ottawa Citizen has reported that “A 26-year-old Ottawa man has been released on bail after allegedly uttering a threat to cause death to the musical artist Morrissey ahead of his appearance at CityFolk last week. Court documents allege Noah Castellano made the threat against the English singer-songwriter via the Bluesky social media service on Sept. 4.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May of this year, Morrissey was forced to axe two shows after he was hospitalised due to a "severe sinusitis attack". A statement posted on his website read: "Following the show at The Fox in Bakersfield, Morrissey contracted a severe sinusitis attack and was treated at Coronado Hospital in San Diego."

The statement also said: " Missed shows at Rancho Mirage and San Diego are not cancelled and now have new dates. Morrissey, the band and crew, are very appreciative of those who convey understanding at difficult moments during tours."