Following the assassination of her husband Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has been named CEO of Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA was co-founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012 and following his assasination, the organisation has shared the news on X that his widow Erika Kirk has been named their new CEO.

The board said: "Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

Tyler Robinson is the man who has been accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk and he has appeared in court via video link where he spoke only to confirm his name. According to the New York Times, “In announcing that they would seek the death penalty against the man, Tyler Robinson, Utah County prosecutors said that the suspect had texted his partner about Mr. Kirk after the shooting, writing, “I had enough of his hatred.” Mr. Robinson also said that he had planned the attack days in advance, according to the charges of aggravated murder and related felonies.”

When is Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, are Erika Kirk, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance speaking, who are the other speakers? Pictured here is the late Charlie Kirk speaking before former President Donald Trump's arrival during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. | Getty Images

A day ago, Erika Kirk took to her Instagram and wrote: “You loved witnessing excellence.

“It’s why you loved sports so much. You loved watching the best of the best perform at the level of greatness God intended for them.

“When we first started dating, we went to the basketball court to shoot around. I loved seeing you in that element because time was irrelevant. It was just us, the sound of sneakers squeaking and jump shots.

“We bonded over how Jordan was the GOAT and you told me about your basketball days in high school and I told you about my basketball days in college. Just two athletes escaping the demands of the world for a minute.

I remember seeing on your wrist a red bracelet. You never took it off, it said “work harder, be better.” And everyday you did just that.

“Years later, one day after an event on campus a student asked you about your bracelet, and you gave it to them. I have no idea who that student was or where they are today, but I have no doubt they’re working harder and being better, because you set the tone.

“This is one of the last photos taken of you before you were murdered. I look at it and can’t help but see excellence. You’re in your element. You’re in athlete mode. Training for this exact moment, mind, body, and soul. To me, this is your “Jordan” photo. Permanently etched in time, held in my heart, as I admire your greatness. Forever.

“I pray you’ve had the most amazing week in Heaven @charliekirk1776 I love you.”

When is Charlie Kirk’s memorial service?

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is taking place on Sunday September 21 at State Farm Stadium which is located in Glendale, Arizona. Doors open at 8am and the program is at 11am. The time in the UK will be 4pm for doors opening and 10pm for the program.

Who will be speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service?

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk are speaking. Other speakers include:

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

U.S. Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor