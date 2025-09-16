The man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

He will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Utah, United States, where prosecutors are expected to formally charge him with murder. Robinson is expected to attend the hearing remotely by video from his jail cell.

Kirk, credited with rallying the Republican youth movement and helping Donald Trump reclaim the White House in 2024, was shot dead last week at Utah Valley University. Robinson was arrested two days later after a manhunt. Prosecutors say charges could come on Tuesday, but the deadline could stretch to Friday if more time is needed to review what they call a “mountain of evidence”.

County Attorney Jeff Gray said in a press statement on Saturday: “Assuming that we can file charges by Tuesday, we will hold a press conference to explain those charges and the next steps in this case. That press conference will be held Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at noon [18:00 GMT].

“Our ability to file charges depends on how quickly we can gather and carefully review mountains of evidence. We will be thorough and deliberate at every stage of this case”. If charges are filed on Tuesday, Robinson’s first court appearance will follow the same day at 3pm (21:00 GMT) over Webex.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail early on Friday morning on suspicion of three crimes:

aggravated murder,

obstruction of justice, and

felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors have listed these offences in an affidavit filed with the court. According to Gray, under Utah law, aggravated murder is punishable by death, life in prison without parole, or 25 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Obstruction of justice carries a penalty of one to 15 years in prison, while felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury carries a sentence of five years to life. The President Donald Trump has called on him to receive the death penalty.

Should Robinson be handed down the death penalty, Utah is one of the states that allows the use of a firing squad. They are only one of three states to have used the method for capital punishment for criminals.

According to The Sun, despite Trump's enthusiasm for swift and brutal justice, top lawyers have warned the process could still take years and be bogged down in legal argument and challenges. Speaking exclusively to The U.S. Sun, seasoned Austin-based criminal defense attorney Sam Bassett stressed that if that situation transpires, the legal process could take five years to complete.

The lawyer stressed that if Robinson, who is from Washington, Utah, 240 miles from the scene of the crime, stands trial, there could be “numerous appeals” which will delay proceedings further. The U.S. Supreme Court could also become involved.