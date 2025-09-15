Details of Charlie Kirk’s funeral have been announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday, will take place in Arizona. Kirk, the charismatic founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an outdoor debate on the Utah Valley University campus.

The memorial service for Kirk will take place on Sunday 21 September in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. Speaking to journalists on Sunday night, President Donald Trump said that he was unsure whether first lady Melania Trump will join him at Charlie Kirk's funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told reporters: "I didn't ask her that, but a lot of people are, but we're going to Europe just before. I haven't even thought of it. I've been thinking about other things”.

Details of Charlie Kirk’s funeral have been announced. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

President Donald Trump will make a state visit to the UK this week, marking his second such stop during his presidency. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace is under renovation. The Trumps will also meet with Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales during their visit.

Buckingham Palace originally announced that Mr and Mrs Trump had accepted an invitation from the King to pay a state visit to the UK from Wednesday 17 September to Friday 19 September. But the visit has been moved, and slightly shortened, due to the president's schedule, so the Trumps will now arrive on the evening of 16 September and leave on 18 September.