Tommy Robinson has claimed that “millions have turned up” for the “Unite the Kingdom” protest in central London.

Posting on X today the activist said: “MILLIONS HAVE TURNED UP FOR OUR FOR OUR UNITE THE KINGDOM EVENT!!!! This is the biggest protest in British history. British patriots are chanting the name of @charliekirk11 in his memory.”

Later he posted: “I’m hearing police estimate 3 million patriots on the streets“. Aerial footage has shown the size of the crowd gathering in Stamford Street prior to the Unite the Kingdom march.

Unofficial estimates put the size at 50,000 just before 10am, with expectations that the rally could eventually exceed 150,000. Helicopters are audible overhead, as is Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. Protesters were heard chanting Charlie Kirk’s name - the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, who was fatally shot in the neck during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Meanwhile more than a hundred people also gathered outside Russell Square before the March Against Fascism counter-protest against far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally, both of which are being held in central London on Saturday (13 September).

People milled around with placards that said “refugees welcome” and “oppose Tommy Robinson”, and chants of “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” started at around 11.20am. Hundreds of people were gathered outside Blackfriars station and lined along Blackfriars Bridge before Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally.

Pockets of the crowd started chanting “f**k you Starmer” while many were wearing or holding England and Union flags London Underground trains heading towards the station were packed with people seemingly on the way to the demonstration.

Police are not using live facial recognition in its policing of the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration which is beginning on London’s south bank. It said: “We’re using a mobile CCTV van to help monitor the build up of crowds. Officers have been asked if it’s using ‘live facial recognition’ – we can confirm it is not.”

The live facial recognition technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – was used in the policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival.