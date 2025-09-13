Protest gatherings organised by Carlisle Action and Carlisle Against Racism are taking place in Carlisle town centre in Cumbria.

These gatherings are set to be held in line with demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in London organised by political activist Tommy Robinson and Stand Up To Racism. The demonstration organised by Carlisle Action will begin at 1pm and will see attendees assemble at the 'newly laid town square area' in the city centre.

In a statement sent to the News & Star, Carlisle Action outlined their aims for a 'peaceful demonstration'. A spokesperson for Carlisle Action said: "We have formed a peaceful protest group in solidarity with national protests. Our aim is to demonstrate our unhappiness with the current regime and its treatment of all who love this country.”

Carlisle Action has also told the News & Star that it will not tolerate any 'violence, bigotry, or negativity' at the demonstration and has pledged to self police the gathering, with anyone who does not adhere to its rules set to be asked to leave. The demonstration will feature an agreed police presence and Cumbria Police have told anyone gathering ahead of these protests to assemble within designated times and remain within designated areas in the city centre.

Alongside the demonstration organised by Carlisle Action, a public rally will be held by Carlisle Against Racism, starting at 12pm at Carlisle Cross, near the Old Town Hall. A spokesperson for Carlisle Against Racism told the News & Star: "Our message is 'For jobs, homes and services – not racism'. This will also counter the attempt by a local group with far-right links to sow division amongst working class people by spreading deliberate disinformation and myths about migrant workers and asylum seekers".

Cumbria Constabulary has been authorised to use legal powers to help minimise disruption in the city. It has been granted the power to use conditions under the Public Order Act, which are applicable to public assemblies – which means two or more people in a public place.

The 1986 act allows a senior police officer to impose the conditions to prevent serious public disorder, damage to property, disruption to the community, or intimidation. Conditions can restrict the assembly’s location, duration, and number of participants. Both groups must not assemble before noon and must conclude/disperse no later than 3pm.