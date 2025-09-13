Nepal has appointed its first female prime minister, following a week of deadly protests.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as interim prime minister by Nepal's president, Ramchandra Paudel, on Friday. The 73-year-old served as the court's only female chief justice in 2016 and 2017 and was popular in the role.

The move follows massive protests that collapsed the previous administration. Rallies began after the government decided to ban social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, and were also in protest at alleged government corruption.

Violence over the past seven days has left at least 51 dead. Peaceful street demonstrations began on Monday in Kathmandu but ended with some protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire.

The ban was rescinded the following day, but the unrest continued, with tens of thousands of protesters attacking and burning the parliament, the presidential residence and private businesses. Luxury hotels, including the Hilton and Hyatt were set on fire, and a jailbreak also took place in the heart of the capital.

The violence prompted prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli to resign on Tuesday and flee his official residence. Nepal's army took control of the capital on Tuesday night, restoring order and initiating negotiations among the protesters, army and president over the interim government.

The protests spiralled to reflect broader discontent. Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders – so-called nepo kids – seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages while most youth struggle to find work.

With youth unemployment running at about 20% last year, according to the World Bank, the government estimates that more than 2,000 young people leave the country every day to seek work in the Middle East or south-east Asia. Videos shared on social media show protesters beating up Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the current foreign minister.

Both appeared to be bleeding, while one video shows the party leader being helped to safety. The party is the country’s largest and is part of the governing coalition.