Extra police officers have been drafted in ahead of Tommy Robinson’s march taking place in central London today.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on central London on Saturday for rival demonstrations. Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” march will move from Stamford Street to Whitehall, featuring speeches promised from Jordan Peterson and Katie Hopkins, with the assassination of Charlie Kirk in the US certain to be discussed prominently.

At the same time, Stand Up To Racism’s “March Against Fascism” will set off from Russell Square, led by women including independent MP Diane Abbott. Scotland Yard said barriers and a “sterile area” will keep the groups apart, with 1,000 officers dedicated to the protests and more than 1,600 on duty across the city.

Met Police Commander Clair Haynes stressed police will act “without fear or favour” and urged Londoners to continue with their normal plans. Officers will also oversee a packed weekend of football matches, concerts and events across the capital.

She added: “The Met is used to delivering the sort of complex and large-scale policing operation that is required to keep the public safe, and we have a detailed plan to do so on Saturday.” She said that officers would police “without fear or favour” but would act robustly against hate crime or disorder.

The Met said it had worked closely with organisers, local businesses and community representatives in advance. Protesters were urged to show consideration for the communities they pass through. The Metropolitan Police, deploying 1,600 officers, will enforce barriers to separate the groups amid fears of clashes. Another 500 officers will be brought in from other forces, police said.

Police fear the rally risks escalating tensions in a polarised capital. Robinson has called on attendees of his rally not to wear masks, drink alcohol or be violent.

In a video on X he said: “It’s not a time for riots. It’s not a time for violence. It’s a time where you come and you stand proudly for your country.” He added: “This is an imperative message and an important message: we have to control ourselves.”