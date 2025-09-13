Tommy Robinson has reiterated “no masks, open alcohol or violence” ahead of his protest in London.

Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event today (Saturday 13 September) as a day to “unite the kingdom”. The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”, however, an anti-fascist group has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

Writing on X last night (Friday 12 September) he said: “Bring your smiles, flags and voice. No masks, open alcohol or violence. Politicians and legacy media are desperate for us to fail. Give them nothing to try and tarnish us. Looking forward to seeing you all”.

Tommy Robinson’s rally will muster at 11am and the protest will begin at around 11.30am with a march. Starting at Stamford Street in Southwark, this is where those taking part will come together to form the march to Whitehall.

Once assembled the march will begin around 11.30am and will pass through York Road in Waterloo and around the Park Plaza London Westminster Bridge Hotel before crossing Westminster Bridge. After crossing, the march will continue down Bridge Street, then turn right onto Parliament Street and proceed onto Horse Guards Avenue. Protesters taking part in Tommy Robinson’s London September 13 protest have been advised to travel into London via London Bridge, Southwark or Blackfriars stations.

This is because the start of the march will begin forming closer to Waterloo. To avoid overcrowding, people will be told to join in from the other side of the road closest to London Bridge, Southwark and Blackfriars stations. Met Police has insisted that the protest is ended by 6pm.

In his latest post on X Tommy Robinson wrote this morning: “Today is the day! We don't just Unite The Kingdom, but the whole freedom loving world. I'll see you all in a few hours.”

The activist, who founded the English Defence League, was jailed last October for breaching an injunction that barred him from repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. Freed in May after his sentence was reduced, he immediately pledged to stage this London event, billing it as a family-friendly celebration of free speech.

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected on Saturday, September 13. The Met Police has cancelled all planned leave from police officers who would otherwise be off-duty this weekend, in anticipation of possible large-scale disorder. The force, backed by others from nearby constabularies, plan a heavy presence of uniformed and undercover officers across the city.