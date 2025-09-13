SAS star Ant Middleton, who is set to speak at Tommy Robinson’s protest today (Saturday 13 September), has vowed to become the mayor of London.

TV hardman Ant Middleton has posted on social media about his intentions to become the mayor of London and what he would do. It comes as he is due to speak at Tommy Robinson’s protest in central London today.

He is one of many figures due to speak at the event today. Other figures include Katie Hopkins, Steve Bannon and Sammy Woodhouse. On the event’s website it reads: “These figures will be joined by an international coalition of thinkers, commentators, and activists, all taking the stage to stand against censorship, media bias, and political authoritarianism. Together, they represent a cross-border resistance to the silencing of ordinary people—and a revival of free, honest, public debate.”

Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event as a day to “unite the kingdom”. The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”, however, an anti-fascist group has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

Ant Middleton posted this morning on X: “Today is the day! I am so honoured and proud to be speaking in London today amongst you all as we demonstrate to the UK and the world that we are stronger together and that with unity and British pride we can make our country a better and safer place for all! See you there and thank you for your support! Stay safe and enjoy your day”.

During the week he has been posting what he would to when he “gets into political power”. He wrote in one post: “Personal safety is my TOP priority once I get into political power. It may be sooner than you think!”.

In another he added: “I will use our Military and Police when I become mayor of London to come in and sweep the lot of them off their feet! Identify them and then process them over a couple of days in a newly formed detention centre and then ring their mums to come and collect them and or put them on the next flight out of here! I’m coming in hot on extremists with my zero tolerance policies and I mean pits of hell hot!”.

Middleton, was sacked from his role as chief instructor on the Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins? back in 2021 over a series of controversial tweets.

hinted he wants to challenge Sadiq Khan to be London's new mayor - as he outlined a plan to 'cleanse' the city's blood-soaked streets and 'reinstate British culture' in the capital. In September last year Middleton took to the stage at Reform UK's rally in Birmingham, where he warned the UK was on the brink of 'civil unrest' unless action was taken to put British culture at the 'forefront of everything'.

Middleton said an 'umbrella identity of British culture' was needed to ensure there are 'rules and regulations which everyone needs to adhere to' and prevent division. He also said the UK needed to toughen up its borders and tackle the illegal migrant crisis.