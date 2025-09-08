Several figures will be making speeches on stage at Tommy Robinson’s protest in London on Saturday 13 September.

Headline speakers have been confirmed and include familiar names such as Katie Hopkins, Steve Bannon and Ant Middleton. On Saturday (September 13) a national demonstration organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson will take place in London with counter-protests also expected to take place on the day.

Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event as a day to “unite the kingdom”. The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”, however, an anti-fascist group has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

Stand Up To Racism UK, has also organised a protest against Tommy Robinson’s rally. On a post to Instagram, a spokesperson for the activists said: “Fascist Tommy Robinson has just been released from prison and has announced plans for a national mobilisation in London.

“We stopped him before and we’ll do it again. March with us on 13 September to stop the far right.”

Tommy Robinson’s rally will begin around 11.30am with a march. Starting at Stamford Street in Southwark the march will end at Whitehall. While the route the march will take has not yet been announced, at Whitehall there is set to be a number of speakers.

Listed below are those that will be delivering a speech.

Tommy – Tommy Robinson is a controversial British activist known for his outspoken views on immigration and freedom of speech.

Katie Hopkins – Katie Hopkins is a media personality and columnist recognised for her provocative opinions on political and social issues.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek – Eva Vlaardingerbroek is a Dutch political commentator and former academic with a strong voice in conservative European discourse.

Dominik Tarczyński – Dominik Tarczyński is a Polish MEP and vocal advocate for national sovereignty and conservative values in Europe.

Petr Bystron – Petr Bystron is a German MP representing the AfD, known for his critiques of mass migration and EU policies.

Philip Dewinter – Philip Dewinter is a senior figure in Belgium’s Vlaams Belang party, promoting Flemish nationalism and strict immigration control.

Morten Messerschmidt – Morten Messerschmidt is a Danish politician and MEP, recognised for his Eurosceptic stance and advocacy of Danish identity.

Sammy Woodhouse – Sammy Woodhouse is a child sexual abuse survivor and campaigner who has become a leading voice for victim protection and justice reform.

Steve Bannon – Steve Bannon is a former White House strategist and influential figure in right-wing political movements worldwide.

Ezra Levant – Ezra Levant is a Canadian media entrepreneur and founder of Rebel News, known for championing free speech and anti-censorship causes.

Avi Yemini – Avi Yemini is an Australian-Israeli journalist and activist who reports on government overreach and civil liberties for Rebel News.

Brian Tamaki – Brian Tamaki is a New Zealand pastor and political leader known for his outspoken views on faith, freedom and social values.

Ant Middleton – Ant Middleton is a former British Special Forces soldier turned TV personality and author, known for his leadership and resilience teachings.

On the event’s website it reads: “These figures will be joined by an international coalition of thinkers, commentators, and activists, all taking the stage to stand against censorship, media bias, and political authoritarianism. Together, they represent a cross-border resistance to the silencing of ordinary people—and a revival of free, honest, public debate.”