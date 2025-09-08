Tommy Robinson’s protest will be taking place on Saturday 13 September and it is being dubbed as the “largest outdoor free speech event the UK has ever seen”.

The ‘Unite The Kingdom Free Speech Festival’ is part of the growing Unite The Kingdom movement. It says on its website: “Set to be the largest outdoor free speech event the UK has ever seen, this landmark day will bring together outspoken voices, political disruptors, and fearless truth-tellers from across Europe and the United States—uniting in a powerful stand for liberty, truth, and the right to speak freely.

“Leading the charge is Tommy Robinson—journalist, campaigner, and founder of Urban Scoop. As host, Tommy will anchor the event with his trademark grit and unfiltered honesty, introducing speakers and guiding a day that’s set to shake the political and cultural landscape.”

Tommy Robinson has made grand claims that the Free Speech Festival could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”. However, an anti-fascist group has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

Ahead of the protest Tommy Robinson wrote on X: “Urgent Call for Peace at the September 13th Free Speech Festival in London. No masks, no alcohol, no violence—this fight is too important to let agent provocateurs derail our movement. Please share this everywhere!!!”.

Tommy Robinson’s rally will begin around 11.30am with a march. Starting at Stamford Street in Southwark the march will end at Whitehall.

The route the march will take has not yet been announced, but central London is set to be very busy this Saturday. Tommy Robinson is encouraging protesters to catch trains to Blackfriar or London Bridge stations and make their way from there to Stamford Street. So it is likely these stations will be very busy on Saturday.

Whitehall is a road and area in the City of Westminster located between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square. It runs past numerous UK government departments and ministries, including the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence. There is set to be a number of speakers including Katie Hopkins and Ant Middleton at Whitehall where the protest ends.

Stand Up To Racism UK will also march to Whitehall, starting at 12pm in Russell Square and also ending at Whitehall. The full route is yet to be announced.