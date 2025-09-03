Stand Up to Racism has called for a “day of action” today against Tommy Robinson.

Today’s “day of action” is to “build for the mass protest against fascist Tommy Robinson and his Far Right supporters – on Saturday 13 September”, Stand Up to Racism says. It adds: “We want to spread the word about this important protest against racism & fascism at a time when the scapegoating of asylum seekers, headed up by Reform, the Tories and Starmer’s government, and by the Far Right on the ground – is intensifying.”

The group is calling on its members to “leaflet your local rail, tube or bus station, organise activity in your workplace or college, do a ‘Stop Tommy Robinson, refugees welcome’ banner drop, and do a selfi poster post on X: #standuptoracism”. It comes ahead of Tommy Robinson’s planned protest in central London on 13 September.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has announced a national demonstration in London for September 13, which he is promoting as a “free speech rally.” The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”, however, Stand Up to Racism has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

On a post to Instagram, a spokesperson for the activists said: “Fascist Tommy Robinson has just been released from prison and has announced plans for a national mobilisation in London. We stopped him before and we’ll do it again. March with us on 13 September to stop the far right.”

Robinson’s march is set to take place in Central London, starting at Stamford Street at 11:30 am, ending at Whitehall. Robinson’s real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon but took on the pseudonym to hide his identity and criminal history which he was successful in doing until the connection was uncovered in July 2010 by Searchlight magazine. The name ‘Tommy Robinson’ is understood to have come from a prominent member of the Luton Town MIGs, a football hooligan crew which follows Luton Town.

Robinson has been in and out of prison throughout his life for crimes including illegally entered the United States using a friend's passport, violating a court order, harassment, libel and contempt of court.

Upon Robinson’s release from prison in May this year, he said he would organise a free speech festival in London for supporters. He had been serving a jail term for contempt of court.

He left HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court. Robinson was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel. He is facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.