Tommy Robinson has issued an “urgent call” on social media ahead of his “free speech” protest in September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He posted on X: “Urgent Call for Peace at the September 13th Free Speech Festival in London. No masks, no alcohol, no violence—this fight is too important to let agent provocateurs derail our movement.”

Tommy Robinson has announced a national demonstration in London for 13 September, which he promotes as a “free speech rally.” He has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protest is framed as s a stand against the erosion of culture, identity, and free speech. The PCS union and other trade unions are urging participation in this protest. The march is set to take place in Central London, starting at Russell Square at 11:30 a.m., ending at Whitehall.

Tommy Robinson has issued an “urgent call” on social media ahead of his “free speech” protest in September. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He previously wrote on X: “The masses now see what is happening. Our freedoms are being eroded, everything we hold dear, being taken from us.

“Don't despair, a movement is growing, millions of people just like you, us! Join us on 13th September in central London. Nothing can stop the patriotic wave.”

It comes amid Operation Raise The Colours - a movement that is seeing St George’s flags and bunting hung up across the UK, and roundabouts painted. The movement is thought to have been started - and continues to be encouraged - by the Birmingham-based groups the Weoley Warriors and Weoley Castle Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups describe themselves on a GoFundMe page as "proud English men" who have a "common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country of how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements". The groups, "Operation Raise the Colours", Weoley Warriors and the Weoley Castle Warriors maintain the movement is for patriotic purposes only.