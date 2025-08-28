There are growing calls on social media to “boycott” a pub in Birmingham after it refused entry to men draped in England flags.

Footage shared widely on social media showed an altercation between a group of men and staff at Manor Farm pub in Castle Vale, Birmingham. One of the men filmed himself verbally abusing the female manager, calling her a "lefty scumbag", "disgusting" and "vile" among other insults after they were told to leave.

He claimed on camera that she would not let him or his associates inside with England flags. The manager reiterated several times that she would be happy to serve the group if they abided by her request of leaving them at the door.

The female manager calmly explained that she was "happy to serve everyone in their normal clothes". She added that she would be glad to serve the group if they removed them, saying the pub was "not involving themselves in any protest".

After further back-and-forth she asked the group to leave, claiming they were causing an "issue". The man then launched a vile tirade at the manager - calling her a "t***" and a "scumbag".

A number of negative reviews have now been left on the pub's website, with one person giving it one-star and writing: "They ban people from entering with England flags! Disgraceful." Many on social media are calling to “boycott” the pub.

One user wrote on X: “You've completely screwed up, The Manor Farm Pub has refused anyone with the flag. Yet you will send our army to fight for the same flag. Buck up or Britain will boycott you into oblivion.”

Another user said: “The Manor Farm Pub is a disgrace. The St. George’s flag and Union Jack are flags of our country - why do you not allow them in your pubs? I will be boycotting until you apologize and state our national flags are welcome in your pubs.”

The family pub's parent company, Greene King, has since broken its silence on the incident. It said its pub managers always reserve the right to refuse entry.

"Our pubs are places for people to come together and socialise without the concern of being caught up in a protest," a spokesperson for the pub chain told BirminghamLive. It added: "As such, we do not allow materials associated with political protests within our pubs and ask customers to remove them and put them away before entering.

"The safety and security of our teams and customers is our utmost priority.” It confirmed it does allow punters to wear football kits at its pubs after the man involved in the altercation quizzed staff on whether he would be allowed inside in an England shirt.

The pub chain told the news outlet it has no political views on the protests taking place up and down the country or the ongoing St George's flag debate.