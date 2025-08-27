Two men wearing St George's masks have been captured on camera painting England flags on roundabouts and zebra crossings across a town.

The pair were spotted clutching pots of paint and paint rollers over the weekend. The latest incidents come amid a wave of similar displays around the country, which have divided opinion over the summer.

Photographs of the men dashing back to their car were obtained by the Birmz is Grime news blog and uploaded to social media. They were met with mainly positive comments but some people blasted their actions and branded them "idiots" and "vandals".

Two men wearing St George's masks have been captured on camera painting England flags on roundabouts and zebra crossings across a town | Birmz Is Grime / SWNS

One person wrote: "Saving the country, one mini roundabout at a time."

Another added "Give them a medal" while a third commented: "Some one needs to buy these men a pint."

However, one web user added "So proud can't even show there face. Britain at its finest" and another said: "Vandalising his own country."

Another put: "And its taxpayers’ money which will be used to clear this up. What is the point, absolute idiots."

The pair were seen in Walsall in the West Midlands, and are believed to be behind a St George's cross painted on a mini-roundabout in Bentley and also on a zebra crossing in Willenhall.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We’re aware of criminal damage having occurred and we’re carrying out further enquiries."

Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Mike Bird, said: “Walsall Council prioritises community cohesion and public safety and is adopting a measured approach to recent increases in St George’s and Union flags appearing in parts of Walsall.

“The council recognises the positive intention of residents who wish to celebrate national identity, whilst being mindful that others have concerns about safety and inclusivity.

"We also remind our residents that attachments to lampposts and any other alterations to street furniture can pose hazards to pedestrians, motorists, and maintenance staff.

“Flags may need to be removed as part of routine maintenance should they pose any obstructions or risks. We will continue to work with our communities to explain safety requirements and explore alternative ways to celebrate our identity.”

Similar campaigns have spread to different areas of the country, with England and Union flags appearing on streets and from lampposts. It became part of a movement started online called Operation Raise the Colours.

Despite those responsible claiming the gestures were 'patriotic not racist', some police forces have launched investigations into the " acts of vandalism".

And neighbouring Birmingham City Council said flags on lampposts would be removed as they were a "safety hazard".

A spokesperson for the authority said: "Painting the flag of St George on road islands, while expressing national pride, is unlawful and potentially dangerous for the person painting the flag and for motorists."

Richard Parker, Labour mayor for the West Midlands, told the BBC last week: "I am very supportive of anyone who wants to display their patriotism and passion for this country, while also being clear that we need to do that safely. If we are going to see more of this, we need to work with our public authorities in the region to make sure it is done in a safe way."