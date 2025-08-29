Durham County Council has removed St George’s flags and bunting after it was “left with no choice”.

Workmen have removed bunting from across a road due to concerns that a high-sided vehicle could drive into it and pull down the poles holding it up. Durham County Council has issued a statement about the recent increase in the number of Union flags and St George’s Cross displays on lampposts.

The Reform-led council said that while it understood and respected people’s desire to display national pride, public safety should not be compromised. It will take a “risk-based approach” and it will remove flags where they pose a danger to road users, obstruct visibility for drivers or pedestrians, or if they are poorly secured.

The statement on Friday continued: “Yesterday we were left with no choice but to remove bunting across a road at New Brancepeth, following a risk assessment. The rope involved was so strong that, had a high-sided vehicle driven into it, the poles it was attached to could have been pulled down.

“Our approach reflects our commitment to balancing community expression with public safety, practical resource management, and proportionality in our operations.” It also warned the public of the risk of attaching flags to lighting columns, saying that leaning ladders against them “imposes additional loads beyond their designed capacity”.

The council said: “The weight of a person climbing or working on a column can lead to structural failure, endangering both the installer and the public.”