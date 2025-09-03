Elon Musk has shown public support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson on social media.

The Tesla CEO wrote on X: “Farage is weak, runny sauce. He won’t let Reform even stand up for their own people, eg punishing their Epping member, and he will change nothing of significance politically. Go with @_AdvanceUK, Ben and Tommy for the real change that’s needed to save Britain!”.

Musk’s post came after Tommy Robinson ridiculed another post announcing that “Reform UK are now suspending councillors who share Tommy Robinson posts on social media.” This is in reference to a Labour councillor has been suspended by his local party over social media posts he made more than a decade ago that were deemed racist and supportive of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Reform UK highlighted "offensive" posts that they claimed had been made by Ben Westwick - a councillor at Basildon Council in Essex. Council leader Gavin Callaghan said he took the action against Westwick "after I was made aware of social media posts made... before he was elected in 2024".

Musk has previously shown support for Tommy Robinson. He called for the release of Tommy Robinson at the start of the year as the activist was in jail for contempt of court. Musk reposted several comments calling for the release of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who was jailed last October for repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee.

His fresh support comes ahead of Tommy Robinson’s march on 13 September in central London. The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”, however, an anti-fascist group has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

The anti-Islam campaigner has branded it as a day “we unite the kingdom”. It is expected that the protest will draw huge numbers as people up and down the country have posted on social media saying they will be attending.

Elon Musk has not said that he will be attending the protest. Currently the Tesla CEO will not be there.

Robinson has been in and out of prison throughout his life for crimes including illegally entered the United States using a friend's passport, violating a court order, harassment, libel and contempt of court. Upon Robinson’s release from prison in May this year, he said he would organise a free speech festival in London for supporters. He had been serving a jail term for contempt of court.

He is facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024. Robinson’s march is set to take place in Central London, starting at Stamford Street at 11:30 am, ending at Whitehall.

Anti-fascism group, Stand Up To Racism UK, have organised a counter-protest in London the same day. On a post to Instagram, a spokesperson for the activists said: “Fascist Tommy Robinson has just been released from prison and has announced plans for a national mobilisation in London. We stopped him before and we’ll do it again. March with us on 13 September to stop the far right.”