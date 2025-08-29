Tommy Robinson has organised the UK’s “biggest free speech”protest in London in September.

Tommy Robinson has announced a national demonstration in London for 13 September, which he promotes as a “free speech rally.” He has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”.

He is branding it as a day “we unite the kingdom”. He has recently called for peace at the protest as thousands are predicted to show up - one poll has saw social media users predict that a million people will turn up.

A user created the poll on X with the caption: “What numbers do you predict for September 13th Unite the kingdom Free speech rally in London”. On the poll 52.7% said one million will turn up, the greatest percentage out of all of the other options.

It is expected that the protest will draw huge numbers as people up and down the country have posted on social media saying they will be attending. Ahead of the protest Tommy Robinson wrote on X: “Urgent Call for Peace at the September 13th Free Speech Festival in London.

“No masks, no alcohol, no violence—this fight is too important to let agent provocateurs derail our movement. Please share this everywhere!!!”

One user replied: “Everyone asks the same thing. ‘What can I do? How do we fight back? How do we stop this government crushing free speech?’. The answer is simple: September 13th. London.

“This isn’t another protest, this is a festival, a statement, a line in the sand. If there’s one day you get off your sofa, one day you fly your flag in front of Parliament, one day you show your kids you stood tall, it’s this day.”

Tommy Robinson has organised the UK’s “biggest free speech”protest in London in September. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Another user added: “History is about to be made”. The PCS union and other trade unions are urging participation in this protest.

The march is set to take place in Central London, starting at Russell Square at 11:30 a.m., ending at Whitehall. In terms of celebrities attending, so far the former Fat Families TV host, Steve Miller, has publicly stated that he intends to attend the rally. In a post on X, he expressed concern about the UK's current state and said, “I’m going.”