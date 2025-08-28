Tommy Robinson will not be charged after he knocked out a man and left him “unconscious” at London’s St Pancras train station.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage showed the far-Right activist at St Pancras in London shouting as a man lay on the floor before cops swooped. Police confirmed a man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following the alleged assault on July 28.

Forensic officers were seen at the station taking DNA samples from a handrail following the horror. Bloodstains were visible on the stairs as witnesses told how eight police cars swarmed the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: "I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics – they erected curtains around him. The station was still open as normal while the incident was being dealt with."

Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - then left the UK as British Transport Police launched a hunt for the suspect. The 42-year-old will face no further action over the alleged assault, British Transport Police said.

Tommy Robinson will not be charged after he knocked out a man and left him “unconscious” at London’s St Pancras train station. (Photo: @PoliticsUK/X) | @PolitlcsUK/X

It comes after the Crown Prosecution Service concluded “there was not a realistic prospect of conviction”. The victim does not want to pursue charges and the CCTV footage showed him initially following Robinson as the activist walked away before he was hit, it is understood.

Police confirmed the man injured in the alleged assault had been discharged from hospital. A BTP spokesperson said: "Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however, the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation. We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) - who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.

"Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case." Tommy Robinson has since posted on X: “These were the scenes from St Pancras station? People get stabbed & butchered every day in London & you don’t see this? This whole situation was dramatised by the police & the media. I was the VICTIM”.