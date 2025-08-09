Anti-migrant protesters are gathering outside the Ramada Hotel in Solihull.

The protest, as part of the Great National Protest, started at 12pm today (Saturday 9 August). Tommy Robinson posted a picture of the protesters on X saying: “Solihull now.

“Protests are springing up across the UK”. It comes after protesters took to the streets of Solihull on 4 July holding banners saying "united against illegal immigration" and "save our kids". A group of around 100 people moved past Solihull Police Station to the town centre.

Shopping centre Touchwood was closed to the public following police advice. The protests follow days of incidents across the country, including in Liverpool, Sunderland and Southport. Social media accounts warned locals in Solihull to "stay vigilant" and stay indoors.

The Home Office has said the number of hotels being used for asylum seekers has decreased from more than 400 in summer 2023, to less than 210. It also announced plans to end the use of hotels to house migrants by 2029, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves says will save £1bn a year.

Protests first began last month outside The Bell Hotel in Epping after an Ethiopian refugee residing there, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Police forces are expected to be stretched at the weekend, as a separate pro-Palestine march is also scheduled for Saturday and anti-immigration protests are scheduled to continue. Listed below are the full list of locations on Saturday.

Saturday 9 August