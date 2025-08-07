An anti-migrant protest is due to take place outside a hotel in Solihull - but there is “confusion” on the exact date.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Robinson first posted about the protest on 4 August detailing that the protest will be taking place outside of the Ramada hotel. He included a picture which said that the time would be 12pm on Saturday 9 August.

However, another flyer shared on social media today (Thursday 7 August), that compiles a list of all the protests taking place, it states that the protest is taking place on Friday 7 August at 6pm outside the hotel. One user posted on X, tagging Tommy Robinson, saying: “Bit confused. The flyer says 8th yours says 9th can you please clarify”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not yet been clarified what date and time the protest will be taking place. However many on social media said they would be attending.

It comes after protesters took to the streets of Solihull on 4 July holding banners saying "united against illegal immigration" and "save our kids". A group of around 100 people moved past Solihull Police Station to the town centre.

Shopping centre Touchwood was closed to the public following police advice. The protests follow days of incidents across the country, including in Liverpool, Sunderland and Southport. Social media accounts warned locals in Solihull to "stay vigilant" and stay indoors.