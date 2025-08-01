A protest will be taking place outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in London this weekend.

The anti-migrant protest will be taking place outside of the hotel on Saturday 2 August at 1:30pm. Protesters say “enough is enough” and “we are just concerned parents”.

The protest comes after it has been revealed that more than 90 criminal charges have been brought against 41 migrants living in the taxpayer-funded hotel. Court records show migrants staying at the Thistle City Barbican in central London have been accused of offences including sexual assault, arson, theft, burglary, carrying knives, assault and drug offences over the past three years.

Those staying at the hotel who have been convicted of crimes include Alem Amiri, who pleaded guilty to arson in April last year and was jailed for a year. Pictures also emerged in June, in an exclusive report by The Sun, showing migrants staying at the Thistle City Barbican riding off in Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats jackets with food bags, while electric bikes were seen outside.

In June Immigration Enforcement made their first arrests for illegal working and breaching bail conditions outside the hotel as migrants returned from shifts. They included nationals from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Phones and bikes were seized.

One rider, who had his mobile taken by an officer, denied working for a food firm before the phone rang, and the officer asked him: “Why are Deliveroo calling you now then?”

Asylum seekers in the UK are not normally allowed to work while their claim is being processed. Bosses of Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats were summoned to the Home Office as the government demanded facial verification and fraud checks in the next 90 days to crack down on illegal working after talks with ministers.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper praised The Sun’s campaign, adding: “We have, today, secured important commitments from major food delivery providers, including Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats, for daily facial recognition checks for drivers that work with them. We are also stepping up our enforcement in this area, with plans to seize electric bikes kept outside asylum accommodation, and more raids on hotels or dispersed accommodation where illegal working is suspected to be a problem.