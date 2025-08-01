A peaceful protest has taken place outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping.

Essex Police said a group of people protesting against The Bell Hotel in Epping formed at about 6pm on Thursday. Officers then facilitated a march in the town’s High Street, by the same group, and no arrests were made.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “The calm and peaceful nature of tonight’s protest meant that we have not arrested anyone during the march, and I want to thank those who attended and made that possible. As a force, we will continue to facilitate the right to protest when it is both peaceful and lawful.”

Police put a dispersal order in place ahead of the protest from 3pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday, giving officers the power to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area. A Section 60AA order, which prevents people from wearing face coverings, is also in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday.

One user wrote on X of the protest on Thursday night: “The residents of Epping peacefully protesting for the safety of the local children. We will not have any other children sexually assaulted by these men at the Bell Hotel.

“We will not stop until our area is safe for all children.” Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who was charged with sexual assault, denies the charges. He is due to stand trial in August.

Concerns about the use of the Bell Hotel to house asylum seekers were expressed in an open letter sent to the Home Secretary from political leaders in Essex on Wednesday. In the letter, the politicians say housing migrants at the site is “proving to be entirely unsuitable” and “placing an unsustainable strain on police resources”.