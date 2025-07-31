Epping hotel: Video goes viral of man shouting outside that the 'hotel is full of terrorists' - after 'anti-migrant' protests
A user posted the video where the man can be heard shouting that the hotel is “full of terrorists”. The user said: “A migrant staying at the BELL HOTEL in EPPING was stood outside the hotel earlier with a sign saying the hotel is FULL of TERRORISTS.
“Security were seen coming out and take him back inside the hotel. WTF is going on inside these hotels”.
It is not confirmed whether the man is in fact a ‘migrant’ or not. The man appears to be holding a sign - but it is not clear in the video what is written on the board. One user said: “I'm pretty sure that’s a blank piece of cardboard.“
Another replied: “He still said it loud and clear”. Some questioned how the man is a ‘migrant’ as they thought “migrants have been moved out” of the hotel. One user said: “Nope, they were never moved out.” It has not been confirmed who the man is, if he is in fact a migrant - or why he was shouting outside of the hotel.
It comes after six people have been arrested after hundreds of anti-migrant protestors gathered outside the Bell hotel. There have been demonstrations outside the hotel over the premises being used to house asylum seekers.
Protesters wore T-shirts and held up signs bearing the slogan “protect our kids”, while others waved England flags. Other flags seen included one for Reform UK. Counter-protesters held banners including one that read “Don’t let the far right divide us with their hatred and violence”, and “Care for refugees”. They chanted “Refugees are welcome here” and “Nazi scum off our streets”.
A council has voted unanimously to urge the government to close the hotel. The Conservative leader of Epping Forest District Council, Chris Whitbread, said: "I am concerned that our residents' peaceful protests are being infiltrated on the extremes of politics."
Whitbread told the meeting: "I'm worried that Epping will become a focus and a battleground for the agendas of those extremist groups and they will continue to stoke tensions as part of their wider campaigns."
Action has been staged at the hotel since a man living there was charged with sexual assault, harassment and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity. Hadush Kebatu, 41, from Ethiopia, has denied the offences and remains on remand in custody.
