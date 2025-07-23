Essex Police: Police to hold press conference explaining its policing of migrant protests at The Bell Hotel in Epping - latest updates

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Essex Police is due to hold a press conference explaining its policing of demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping over the past 10 days.

More than 1,000 people have attended demonstrations across three days about the hotel being used to house asylum seekers. The press conference is being held in Chelmsford and is due to take place shortly.

Unrest began in Epping - a town near the M25 in west Essex - after allegations were made about an asylum seeker living at The Bell Hotel. Hadush Kebatu was charged with sexual assault, harassment and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity on 7 and 8 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 17 July, it was said he arrived in the UK via a boat on 29 June. The 41-year-old denied the offences and was remanded in custody ahead of a two-day trial from 26 August.

Essex Police is due to hold a press conference explaining its policing of demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping over the past 10 days. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
Essex Police is due to hold a press conference explaining its policing of demonstrations at The Bell Hotel in Epping over the past 10 days. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The first protest took place on 13 July and was followed by similar demonstrations on 17 and 20 July. A total of five men have been charged in connection with alleged offences that happened during the demonstration on Thursday 17 July.

None of the men have entered pleas to the charges yet. They are due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 August

Related topics:PoliceHotel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice