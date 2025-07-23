Essex Police: Police to hold press conference explaining its policing of migrant protests at The Bell Hotel in Epping - latest updates
More than 1,000 people have attended demonstrations across three days about the hotel being used to house asylum seekers. The press conference is being held in Chelmsford and is due to take place shortly.
Unrest began in Epping - a town near the M25 in west Essex - after allegations were made about an asylum seeker living at The Bell Hotel. Hadush Kebatu was charged with sexual assault, harassment and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity on 7 and 8 July.
During a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 17 July, it was said he arrived in the UK via a boat on 29 June. The 41-year-old denied the offences and was remanded in custody ahead of a two-day trial from 26 August.
The first protest took place on 13 July and was followed by similar demonstrations on 17 and 20 July. A total of five men have been charged in connection with alleged offences that happened during the demonstration on Thursday 17 July.
None of the men have entered pleas to the charges yet. They are due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 August
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.