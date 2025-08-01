A new migrant protest erupted after the Home Office changed plans for an asylum seeker hotel, Stanwell Hotel, near Heathrow airport.

Locals descended outside the Stanwell Hotel last night (Thursday 31 July), to make their voices heard on the issue. The London hotel recently announced that it was changing from being a mixed accommodation hotel to one only for male asylum seekers.

Journalist Jack Hadfield was at the scene last night. He said: “There is a significant turnout here at the Stanwell hotel which is shifting to single sex male asylum accommodation. Women are chanting ‘protect our kids, save our community,’ and holding signs suggesting the country has been ‘colonised without a shot fired’”.

An hour later and he posted on X that “angry locals have gotten closer to the front of the Stanwell asylum hotel again, with a few beer cans being thrown towards the walls”. He added: “Angry protesters confronted the police outside the front of the Stanwell asylum hotel, rightfully pointing out that their taxes go towards paying for the fighting aged men in the hotel”.

Police were present in the area as demonstrations continued. A woman was seen with a megaphone saying: "This is a peaceful, peaceful protest for our community and our children.

"Guys we are totally 100 per cent behind you. But keep it peaceful, keep it peaceful please!" The Home Office recently outlined proposals to exclusively house male asylum seekers at The Stanwell Hotel.

The authority said it had previously approved of only accommodating families and single women at the venue - all of whom will now have to be relocated due to the mooted turnaround. In a letter sent to the Secretary of State, Spelthorne Borough Council leader Joanne Sexton raised concerns regarding changes to the hotel.

The Home Office said it wants to close all hotels by the end of Parliament and it will "continue to work closely with community partners". Sexton said: "This unexpected reversal has caused shock and significant concern within the local community."

She added that the families already placed at the hotel had been "integrating well and building community ties", but "this abrupt change risks undermining all that." Following Sexton's letter, Spelthorne Borough Council said that fresh talks with the Home Office would be taking place on Friday.

The statement said: "We are pleased to inform residents that the Council can now confirm that the Home Office has agreed to speak with the Council on Friday 1 August to discuss the proposals in greater detail."