Blackpool’s Metropole Hotel, owned by Britannia, is home to hundreds of asylum seekers - and it could remain closed to the public until 2029, says the government.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government will seek to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers “by the end of this Parliament” in five years’ time. The previous Tory administration initially claimed the Metropole would only be used for three months when it closed to the public in 2021 and signed a contract with Serco to become an ‘asylum hotel’.

It means the Metropole, one of Blackpool’s flagship hotels, is likely to remain closed to the public until near the end of the decade. Two asylum seekers in the hotel were caught making an OnlyFans adult website sex film.

The Syrian man was found romping with a woman migrant on camera during a room inspection by astonished staff. According to The Sun, a former manager said: “The guy had a whole set-up, a camera on a tripod at the end of the bed, sex toys everywhere, it was pretty obvious what was happening.

“The couple were running an illegal porn business from the hotel.” The man responsible for making the sex video, which took place in summer last year, was later moved to another site. It appeared to be his only punishment.

More than 38,000 asylum seekers were being housed temporarily in UK hotels at the end of December 2024, according to the latest data from the Home Office. It comes as anti-migrant protests have been held outside another Britannia hotel in Canary Wharf.

Protests have erupted there this week after it emerged that asylum seekers are set to be housed at the Britannia International hotel. Officers guarded the four-star hotel on Marsh Wall, Canary Wharf as protesters gathered.

Last night, journalist Jack Hadfield, posted a video on X showing anti-migrant protesters outside the hotel holding a sign that had slogans on such as “deport all illegals”, “stop the boats” and “bring back hanging”. One user commented: “Brilliant. ALL these hotels need exposing now. We have to take a stand as the government won't. Enough is enough now“.

However another said: “All utter morons”. The Met said: “Officers were in attendance at a protest outside a hotel in Canary Wharf. No arrests were made. Officers remain in the area to deal with any incidents.”