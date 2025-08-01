Waterlooville protest: New date set for second protest after 'Home Office secretly plotted to move asylum seekers into brand new flats'
An Epping-style protest to stop migrants being housed above a town's shops took to the streets on Wednesday. There is now a second protest date set.
The next protest will take place on Wednesday 13 August at 6pm. One user wrote on Facebook: “That's it, keep banging away at it and someone might actually take notice.” Another added: “Shall be there”.
Fury erupted after it emerged that the Home Office was secretly plotting to relocate 35 asylum seekers to a brand new apartment development in Waterlooville. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the 19-flat development on Wednesday evening blasting The Beatles and waving St George's Flags and placards reading 'Locals In Illegals Out'.
Following the protest ex-Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville told the Daily Mail: “I'd like to thank the thousands of peaceful protestors who came out this evening to tell the government that Waterlooville says no. The British people have had enough, the invasion must end.”
She had previously labelled the government plans as 'utterly inappropriate' and set up a petition which attracted more than 9,000 signatures. The earmarked development is a newly converted block called Waterloo House. It is owned by Mountley Group whose Director, Hersch Schneck, also owns a migrant hotel in nearby Cosham.
As well as private rentals, the Home Office is seeking medium-sized sites such as former student accommodation and old tower blocks to house migrants. The flats are located above a bric a brac store called The Junk Emporium which was once a Peacocks clothing store and before that, a Tesco.
