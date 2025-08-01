A flash protest led by far-right groups erupted outside the Britannia Hotel in Seacroft, Leeds on Friday evening.

The protest, publicised under the slogan “Protect Our Kids,” claimed to address “concerns about illegal immigration in Leeds.” Organisers called it a “Public Meeting & Peaceful Protest” and urged supporters to gather at the Britannia Hotel at 6pm on August 1.

Social media videos posted with the caption: “The people of Leeds are out again tonight protesting at the Britannia migrant hotel in Seacroft.” Multiple clips showed crowds outside the hotel and interactions with police officers.

A counter-protest was swiftly mobilised by Stand Up to Racism, who gathered at the same location. Demonstrators held placards reading “Refugees welcome – stop the far right” and chanted “Refugees are welcome here.”

One user, @jomickane, wrote: “Stand up to Racism out in force right now at Seacroft, Leeds. Good turnout though and they have a mic… shame there’s a few masked up though.”

West Yorkshire Police maintained a visible presence, though no official statement has yet been released regarding arrests or disturbances at the scene.

The Britannia Hotel has been at the centre of controversy in recent months after reports it is being used to house asylum seekers.