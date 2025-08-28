TV star Rylan Clark has sparked a row after making comments about immigration on ITV show This Morning

Rylan first sparked controversy with comments he made during the news section on Wednesday’s episode (august 27) of This Morning. While discussing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s plans for ‘mass deportation’, Rylan joined in the discussion with guest panelists Camilla Tominey and Tim Campbell, as well as his co-host Josie Gibson.

He said on the show: “[The UK] is built on immigration. Legal immigration — a lot of the nurses, the doctors that have saved my mum’s life, have come over here from other countries. They’re living a great life, they’re paying into this tax system, they’re helping this country thrive.

“I find it absolutely insane that, one, all these people are risking their lives coming across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem, and I think this is why a lot of Labour voters as well are saying there’s something wrong, it seems, ‘Welcome, come on in’. That’s the narrative we’re being fed.

Rylan Clark has sparked controversy with his comments about immigration during a segment on a recent episode of This Morning. | ITV

“Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome.”

He added: “There’s people that have lived here all their lives that are struggling. Our homeless, let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets, veterans, all of this.

“Now this isn’t me getting on my soapbox because let me be honest, everyone’s going to have an opinion about this and you’re going to upset someone some which way. I believe that something major needs to be done about this. The money that its costing us, the amount of people that are in this country that we have no idea who they are, what they've done, what they’re capable of, and clearly we see a lot of it in the press at the moment, what some are doing. It’s not all, but what some are doing to people in this country.

“How can if I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive in a boat in Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel?”

His comments were lauded by those on the right, including controversial figurehead Tommy Robinson, who said: “Rylan speaking the most common sense ever spoken on ITV's 'This Morning'. You just know the communist cult will be typing in complaints because his facts hurt their feelings.”

Others called out Rylan for his “untrue” comments. One disgruntled viewer said: “This is where the country goes to the dogs. Rylan is allowed to say plainly untrue statements on a national news show with literally no pushback. Asylum seekers housed in hotels are NOT given phones or ipads. They are not living a life of luxury.”

Meanwhile, another frustrated viewer added: “This is the narrative we’re being fed”, says Rylan. As he then goes on to play out that narrative.”

Rylan has issued a statement after his initial comments sparked controversy. He said in an update on social media: “You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans people and have the utmost respect for women. You can be heterosexual and still support gay rights. The list continues.

“Stop with this putting everyone in a box exercise and maybe have conversations instead of shouting on twitter.”