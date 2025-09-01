Tommy Robinson has urged protesters who will be attending his upcoming rally to “behave” and “not drink too much”.

Tommy Robinson’s national demonstration will be taking place in central London on 13 September. It is promoted as a “free speech rally” and he has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”.

He is branding it as a day “we unite the kingdom”. He has recently called for peace at the protest as thousands are predicted to show up. In a recent video on X the activist urged protesters not to bring flares or have smoke coming out of the crowds. He also urged protesters to behave and not drink too much.

He said in a recent video on X: “Quick message, I see people with flares at all the demonstrations. It looks great, but we would rather not have them at the event on September 13th. Just for the image and just for the children. If there’s lots of kids there and elderly people I just don’t think it works.

“So lads please, I don’t want to sound like a bore, but we’d rather not have smoke and flares coming out of the crowd. And don’t drink too much and behave. And I keep saying this because it is very important. I currently believe that the government are trying to provoke the British public into violent reactions.

“We as a people, from Epping to Canary Wharf, to all over the country to Norwich, you are winning the hearts and minds of the British public who are sick to death of the betrayal of our country and people. There’s going to be families, it’s going to be a beautiful celebration. Don’t let them dictate to us what our day is about”.

One user replied:”I pray people will heed these words - if not, you are not a true patriot. I am coming on the 13th for my first march, and I want the world to see us as respectful and peaceful”.

The march is set to take place in Central London, starting at Russell Square at 11:30 a.m., ending at Whitehall. In terms of celebrities attending, so far the former Fat Families TV host, Steve Miller, has publicly stated that he intends to attend the rally. In a post on X, he expressed concern about the UK's current state and said, “I’m going.”

Tommy Robinson’s protest comes amid Operation Raise The Colours - a movement that is seeing St George’s flags and bunting hung up across the UK, and roundabouts painted. The movement is thought to have been started - and continues to be encouraged - by the Birmingham-based groups the Weoley Warriors and Weoley Castle Warriors.