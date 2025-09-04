Tommy Robinson has announced that a new song will be “released on iTunes” ahead of the 13th September protest in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Robinson said on X this morning (Thursday 4 September): “Before the event on September 13th unite the kingdom will release a song on iTunes, our goal is to get in into the charts . All proceeds from sales will go to military charities . Nothing can stop this movement #UTK“.

Rikki Doolan is the artist who will be dropping the new song. He posted on X: “Dropping this song Friday morning at 0000hrs. This movement can not be stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a move of unity, passion, and spirit. Official theme song of the Unite The Kingdom movement. We want to push it to number 1 in the UK charts. All proceeds to Vet orgs. Come one come all”.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has announced a national demonstration in London for September 13, which he is promoting as a “free speech rally.” The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”, however, an anti-fascist group has vowed to “stop the far right” organising a counter-march in the capital on the same day.

The anti-Islam campaigner has branded it as a day “we unite the kingdom”. It is expected that the protest will draw huge numbers as people up and down the country have posted on social media saying they will be attending. Ahead of the protest Tommy Robinson wrote on X: “Urgent Call for Peace at the September 13th Free Speech Festival in London. No masks, no alcohol, no violence—this fight is too important to let agent provocateurs derail our movement. Please share this everywhere!!!”.

Robinson’s real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon but took on the pseudonym to hide his identity and criminal history which he was successful in doing until the connection was uncovered in July 2010 by Searchlight magazine. The name ‘Tommy Robinson’ is understood to have come from a prominent member of the Luton Town MIGs, a football hooligan crew which follows Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Robinson has announced that a new song will be “released on iTunes” ahead of the 13th September protest in London. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Robinson has been in and out of prison throughout his life for crimes including illegally entered the United States using a friend's passport, violating a court order, harassment, libel and contempt of court. Upon Robinson’s release from prison in May this year, he said he would organise a free speech festival in London for supporters. He had been serving a jail term for contempt of court.

He left HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court. Robinson was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

He is facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024. Robinson’s march is set to take place in Central London, starting at Stamford Street at 11:30 am, ending at Whitehall.

Anti-fascism group, Stand Up To Racism UK, have organised a counter-protest in London the same day. On a post to Instagram, a spokesperson for the activists said: “Fascist Tommy Robinson has just been released from prison and has announced plans for a national mobilisation in London. We stopped him before and we’ll do it again. March with us on 13 September to stop the far right.”