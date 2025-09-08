Stand Up To Racism has organised a march on Saturday 13 September against “Tommy Robinson's festival of hate”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Robinson’s ‘Free Speech Festival’ will be taking place on 13 September, and Stand Up To Racism has organised a counter-rally. On a post to Instagram, a spokesperson for the activists said: “Fascist Tommy Robinson has just been released from prison and has announced plans for a national mobilisation in London.

“We stopped him before and we’ll do it again. March with us on 13 September to stop the far right.” Tommy Robinson’s rally will begin around 11.30am with a march. Starting at Stamford Street in Southwark the march will end at Whitehall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the route the march will take has not yet been announced, at Whitehall there is set to be a number of speakers including Katie Hopkins and Ant Middleton. Stand Up To Racism UK will also march to Whitehall, starting at 12pm in Russell Square. The full route is yet to be announced.

Stand Up To Racism has organised a march on Saturday 13 September against “Tommy Robinson's festival of hate”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

On Facebook Stand Up To Racism said: “We’re delighted the TUC, affiliated unions & so many other organisations will be joining us on Sat 13th Sept to unite against racists & fascists at Tommy Robinson’s festival of hate. We must stand up to this scourge of toxic racism & hatred. Be there!”.

It has also announced that key figures will be making speeches. Daniel Kebede, NEU General Secretary, will be speaking alongside MP Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana. It added on one Facebook post: “Join Zarah and say no to racism & fascism!”.

Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event as a day to “unite the kingdom”. The 42-year-old has made grand claims that it could become "the biggest thing this country's seen," suggesting it may draw hundreds of thousands of "patriots”. However, Stand Up To Racism has vowed to “stop the far right”.