The Met Police has issued important guidance to protesters taking part in Tommy Robinson’s rally on Saturday 13 September.

The police force has issued details on Public Order Act conditions that protesters need to abide by. Commander Clair Haynes, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: “This will be a very busy day with protest, sporting fixtures, concerts and other events. The Met is used to delivering the sort of complex and large-scale policing operation that is required to keep the public safe and we have a detailed plan to do so on Saturday.

“I am grateful to the many hundreds of Met officers who are being deployed away from their day to day roles and to the 500 or so officers from around the country who have responded to our request for support. The main focus of the operation is on the two protests in central London. We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur.”

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected on Saturday, September 13, with speeches scheduled in Whitehall. Speakers are said to include Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Lucy Connolly, jailed last year for stirring up racial hatred after the Southport attack.

The rally is thought to likely feature open attacks on the government, staged directly outside Downing Street. Counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism are expected to mobilise at the same time, raising the risk of clashes.

Commander Haynes added: “We would ask all those taking part in the protests to be considerate of the communities they are passing through to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. Officers will take a firm line on behaviour that is discriminatory or that crosses the line from protest into hate crime.

“There have been some suggestions that Muslim Londoners should change their behaviour this Saturday, including not coming into town. That is not our advice. Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London. Our officers are there to ensure that is the case and we’d urge anyone who is out on Saturday and feels concerned to speak to us.”

You can find full details of the Public Order Act conditions that are in place by the Met Police on its website. The force said: “Failing to comply with conditions or encouraging others not to do so is an offence and can lead to arrest.”

The event, organised by Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - follows his release from prison in May. He has promoted the rally on Saturday 13 September as a “stand against tyranny,” urging followers not to wear masks, avoid heavy drinking, and resist confrontation.

The 42-year-old, who founded the English Defence League, was jailed last October for breaching an injunction that barred him from repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. Freed in May after his sentence was reduced, he immediately pledged to stage this London event, billing it as a family-friendly celebration of free speech.