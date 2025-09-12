Chaos looms in London as two opposing protests will take in the capital this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday (September 13) a national demonstration organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson will take place in London. Promoted as the UK’s “biggest free speech” protest, Robinson has branded his London event as a day to “unite the kingdom”.

On Saturday anti-fascism group, Stand Up To Racism UK, has also organised a protest against Tommy Robinson’s rally. Both marches are set to culminate in the Whitehall area meaning the roads and transport will likely be very busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you’re planning to be in London this Saturday here’s the full protest route to be aware of - and how to avoid the protests.

Chaos looms in London as two opposing protests will take in the capital this weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Full route for Tommy Robinson’s London September 13 protest

Starting at Stamford Street in Southwark, this is where those taking part will come together to form the march to Whitehall. Once assembled the march will begin around 11.30am and will pass through York Road in Waterloo and around the Park Plaza London Westminster Bridge Hotel before crossing Westminster Bridge.

After crossing, the march will continue down Bridge Street, then turn right onto Parliament Street and proceed onto Horse Guards Avenue. Protesters taking part in Tommy Robinson’s London September 13 protest have been advised to travel into London via London Bridge, Southwark or Blackfriars stations.

This is because the start of the march will begin forming closer to Waterloo. To avoid overcrowding, people will be told to join in from the other side of the road closest to London Bridge, Southwark and Blackfriars stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full route for the Stand Up to Racism London September 13 protest

Starting at Russell Square at 12pm this is where those taking part will come together to form for the march to Whitehall. An exact route is yet to be confirmed by Stand Up To Racism.

However recent London protests to Whitehall that have also started in Russell Square have passed down Southampton Row and along the Strand. Therefore its possible Stand Up To Racism’s upcoming rally could also take the same route to get to Whitehall.