There are “serious worries” over the looming Tommy Robinson protest taking place in London on Saturday.

The event, organised by Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - follows his release from prison in May. He has promoted the rally on Saturday 13 September as a “stand against tyranny,” urging followers not to wear masks, avoid heavy drinking, and resist confrontation.

The 42-year-old, who founded the English Defence League, was jailed last October for breaching an injunction that barred him from repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. Freed in May after his sentence was reduced, he immediately pledged to stage this London event, billing it as a family-friendly celebration of free speech.

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected on Saturday, September 13, with speeches scheduled in Whitehall. Speakers are said to include Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Lucy Connolly, jailed last year for stirring up racial hatred after the Southport attack.

However users on X have been voicing their concerns ahead of the protest. One said: “London is going to be absolute chaos this weekend. 6 big football matches in the city and a huge Tommy Robinson protest / march. With everything in the news this week, I really worry something really bad will go down. If you were planning on going, don't.”

Another added: “Why we can’t just all get along and be nice to each other I’ll never know. I’m really not a fan of Tommy Robinson and I’m seriously worried about this protest he’s arranged in London this weekend. Inciting hatred…”.

The rally is thought to likely feature open attacks on the government, staged directly outside Downing Street. Counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism are expected to mobilise at the same time, raising the risk of clashes.

The Met Police has cancelled all planned leave from police officers who would otherwise be off-duty this weekend, in anticipation of possible large-scale disorder. The force, backed by others from nearby constabularies, plan a heavy presence of uniformed and undercover officers across the city.