Thousands of people are set to descend on the capital for a rally organised by activist Tommy Robinson, and a counter-protest.

A counter-protest, dubbed March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), is also due to take place in the city on Saturday. Around 1,000 officers will be deployed in London in a bid to prevent clashes between protesters with opposing views.

The Unite the Kingdom march and rally organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will see demonstrators arrive in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge at 11am to march towards the southern end of Whitehall. He described the event – set to hear from speakers including Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson and Katie Hopkins – as the UK’s biggest free speech festival and said thousands are due to attend.

Robinson has called on attendees of his rally to not wear masks, drink alcohol or be violent. Meanwhile, the SUTR protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.

The march will be led by hundreds of women, SUTR said, including independent MP Diane Abbott. Strict conditions will be imposed under the Public Order Act on where and when campaigners can protest, the Metropolitan Police has said.

It has also added that Tommy Robinson’s protest must end by 6pm and the counter-rally must end by 4pm. More than 1,600 officers will be deployed in total across the city, with 500 brought in from other forces, the Metropolitan Police said.